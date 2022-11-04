USS Lexington Museum inviting guests to celebrate ships 30th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is inviting residents and guests to celebrate the ships 30th anniversary in the Coastal Bend, while also raising money in the process.

The 30th Anniversary Gala will be next week, Nov. 11 from 6-10 p.m.

There will be food, drinks, music, entertainment and fireworks.

The money raised for the event will be used to preserve Corpus Christi's iconic landmark.

Tickets are for sale online, at the link here, but will no longer be available on Monday Nov. 7.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.