Use these routes to get to the Buc Days Carnival!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Buc Days Buccaneers!

If you’re going to the Buc Days Carnival, make sure you prep”arrrrr”e and leave early because of the traffic.

The City of Corpus Christi said a few routes getting to the carnival might be changed.

If you’re using the Crosstown Expressway, the city recommends you use the Staples Street, Bayfront and Leopard Street exit.

If you’re coming down the Southbound IH-37, you’re going to want to exit at Port Avenue.

If you’re coming across the Harbor Bridge from Portland, you should use the SH-286 exit and Port Avenue exit.

If you’re wondering where to park, there will be parking at Whataburger Field for $10, but don’t worry. You won’t have to walk, they will have a shuttle there to take you to the carnival and American Bank Center.

