US Marshals searching Coastal Bend for man deemed armed and dangerous

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Marshals are looking for a wanted man possibly in the Corpus Christi area, according to a release.

28-year-old Joshua Rios is wanted for burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a fugitive. He is described as a white man standing at about six feet, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair with chest and neck tattoos.

The U.S. Marshals are looking Rios as he is considered armed and dangerous, with violent tendencies, the release states.

Those with information on Rios should call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-8477 or contact Special Deputy Mathew Koenig at (361)267-6500

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.