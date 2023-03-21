US Marshals: Missing 5-year-old found under crawl space of Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday after he and his 5-year-old were found underneath the crawl space of a Corpus Christi trailer home, according to a release from the United States Marshals.

The release states on Jan. 6, the Department of Family and Protective Service ordered an emergency removal of the three children of Larry Ortiz-Lopez and his wife Jennifer Lopez.

"The removal was ordered based on the 18 months old medical conditions, the minor of the three, and out of concern for the health of the other two," the release states.

However, officials said when they tried to remove the children, the couple fled, but was only able to take the 5-year-old.

On Jan. 11, a writ of attachment was issued to remove the child from the parents’ custody and take the child to CPS.

On Monday, officials issued a warrant for the arrest of Larry Ortiz-Lopez and Jennifer Lopez for interference with child custody.

The Aransas County Sheriff's Office also requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

The release states on Monday, the U.S. Marshals went to the 1200 block of Rocklawn Drive in Corpus.

Officials found Ortiz-Lopez in a crawl space, and arrested him. They also found the 5-year-old in a section underneath the home.

