Upcoming family fun events at the Boo-tanical Gardens and Nature Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center goes “BOO-tanical” with three family-friendly events for Halloween.

HAY-MAZE opened on October 21. Ocean Drive Garden Club again has partnered with the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center creating the third fall “Hay-mazing Adventure,” open to Gardens visitors, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. included in general admission. Built with 120 bales of hay, the Garden Club is elaborately decorated for Halloween and the arrival of fall weather. Youngsters’ sense of direction is challenged by its twists and turns. Parents can keep an eye on kids inside. Hay Maze is near the Yellow Tree House in the Children’s Play Area.

HAUNTED TRAIL WALKS kicks off Saturday, Oct 28 at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. Kids activities are scheduled all day. Feeling brave? Can you make it through the Haunted Trail Walk? Drop the little ones at home, and come back after closing, if you dare. The 1/4-mile walk is followed by a scary hayride and interactions with some of our scarier animal ambassadors. Not recommended for kids under 10. Each walk is limited to 12 guests. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the link on our South Texas Botanical Gardens' Instagram or Facebook posts.

HALLOWEEN PRICE TREAT for costumed kids, October 28-31!

Kids ages 3 to 12, dressed in their Halloween costumes, can visit the South Texas BOO-tanical Gardens, for HALF-PRICE ADMISSION, just $3, Saturday-Tuesday, October 28-31, when

accompanied by at least one adult.

For more information on the South Texas Botanical Gardens, visit their website here.