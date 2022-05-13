Watch
Unlikely dynamic duo spotted in Flour Bluff

Posted at 3:38 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 17:03:54-04

FLOUR BLUFF, Texas — Not so typical four-legged friends awoke a resident in Flour Bluff on Tuesday night.

Shawna McGrath Armendariz says her youngest son woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of her front door camera.

She definitely didn't expect to wake up to see two four-legged animals roaming on her front porch... Especially, not a goat and a dog.

The best buddies are clearly seen taking a stroll in the middle of the night.

"I believe they live around the corner. We thought it was hilarious," McGrath Armendariz said.

She said her son couldn't believe it was a goat!

Her Facebook post has many laughing about the bond between the two.

