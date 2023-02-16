University course teaches students about "The Last of Us" game and television show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Playing video games and watching tv- many do this on their free time but one class at Texas A&M Corpus Christi has turned these two activities in for a grade.

Video Games Studies Is a course at TAMU-CC. The class meets three times a week and introduces students to video games as an art form, as a business, and also the history behind them.

On Tuesday, Dr. James Fleury had the students a part of the course play the 2013 game "The Last of Us" and watch the adaptation tv show which is on HBO. They were then asked to compare the game and the hit series.

"I wanted to teach this because I see the last of us Tv series as really one of the first prestigious adaptations of a video game to date. I think it's important that students understand especially for those students going into the film and Tv industry why it is that video games are now being adapted and why they are a valuable source for adaptations going forward", stated Dr. Fleury, Assistant Professor of Media Arts at TAMU-CC.

The class also has a gameplay lab which allows students to have the full video gaming experience.

