United Way hosts its third annual 'Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby' event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Success By 6 is a community coalition established by United Way of the Coastal Bend.

On Saturday, Jan. 26 they will be hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend located at 3902 Greenwood Drive in Corpus Christi.

This will be its third annual event of 'Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby,' where they offer resources to expecting mothers and those who are preparing for pregnancy,

“Roughly one-third of all pregnant women in Nueces County don’t receive adequate prenatal care,” stated Sherry Peterson, Success By 6 Director at United Way of the Coastal Bend in a release. “Every stage of pregnancy is important, but early prenatal care is vital because it sets the stage for the entire pregnancy and influences the wellness of both mother and baby.”

Participants can learn about available resources and enjoy live presentations by community partners. Free diapers will be given to attendees.

Mothers will also have a chance to receive door prizes and giveaways such as car seats, strollers and other supplies for the mother and the baby.

For more information, click here.

