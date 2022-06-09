United Way donates $2.6 million to local non-profits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United Way of the Coastal Bend has donated millions of dollars to dozens of local nonprofits.

According to the organization they were able to raise more than 2.6 million dollars.

The donation will be distributed to over 60 non-profits like the mission of mercy.

"So we're super excited to announce we're about to kick off dental clinic and our medical center and because of United Way of the Coastal Bend we're able to do that at no cost," said Libby Averty, the President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend.

The organization has invested in education, health, and financial stability.

