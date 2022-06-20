Officials: Undocumented immigrants found in rail car outside Robstown

Twelve people were found in a rail car outside Robstown.

Two people ran from the scene, but Annaville Fire Department Chief Michael Clack has confirmed that 10 men and women were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, and were transported to local clinics and hospitals for further care.

Five of those patients were taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline, according to hospital officials.

Clack said his department received the call at 12:51 p.m. to assist Robstown Fire Department with the patients. RFD first responders now also are being treated for heat exhaustion.

Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez also said Monday morning that several ambulances and EMS groups responded. Border Patrol also is at the scene.

