Unaccompanied veteran laid to rest with support of the community

The community answered the call to attend the funeral for an unaccompanied veteran on Thursday.

There were no empty seats but plenty of full hearts at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

The Vietnam veteran had no family so the cemetery asked the public to attend and stand in for his family.

"It's very important for us to continue to give our last respect, to remember them and the sacrifice they have done," said Lazaro O. Camarillo III, a local veteran.

Members of the Patriot Guard of South Texas also attended this morning's service.