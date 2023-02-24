Ukrainian woman remembers her native country one year into the war

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A country Elen Morell once called home, is now a war torn country fighting for their freedom.

"I was waking up, and not being sure if that was a dream," she said.

Just like thousands of Ukrainians, Elen thought she would wake up to see her country at peace once more.

"Nobody believed the scale of war," she said.

Elen grew up in Zaporizhzhia, a city that has been bombarded by Russian forces. The city also has a major nuclear power plant in the area that has been fought for between the Russians and the Ukrainians.

Elen has been in the United States now for about 20 years.

Her husband Mike Morell said the conflict with Russia brings back memories as a kid during the cold war.

"Here it is again, Russia started a land war in Europe," he said. This is what grandparents and our parents prepared for. I am really hoping that our generation rises to the challenge. I think what's being asked of us is a lot less of what was being asked of them."

Elen's father fled Ukraine and headed to Germany where it was much easier to assimilate while she still has family and friends in the area.

She said Ukraine has put up a fight and will continue to do so.

"Ukrainian flag is not only standing, but because countries invited Ukrainians in and they integrated with languages, it's like the country grew," she said.

At the end of the day, Elen said Ukraine has already won.

"Ukraine is already victorious and no matter what the war consequence is gonna be, it is already done," she said.