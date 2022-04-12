Uber driver arrested Monday has long criminal history

Arrests for possession of a controlled substance and DWIs abound in Jaime Javier Morin’s criminal history, KRIS 6 News found Tuesday.

The man arrested Monday on charges of indecency with a child is being held at the San Patricio County Jail on $75,000 bail, but it’s not the first time he’s been behind bars.

Morin was arrested in 2000, 2003 and 2007 for driving while intoxicated. He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 2001.

Those charges wouldn’t have been caught in Uber’s routine pre-employment background checks, which an Uber official KRIS 6 News communicated with said only go back seven years into someone’s criminal history.

They also said Uber performs continuous criminal checks even after drivers’ employments begin, which is how the company was alerted to Morin's arrest on Friday.

The incident reported took place March 23.

“We are appalled by the reported details of this driver’s actions,” the company said in a statement. “His access to the Uber platform was removed as soon as our ongoing background screening technology picked up the charges, and we are committed to helping law enforcement on their investigation.”

They did not answer questions about how long Morin had been employed with the company or whether previous complaints had been lodged against him.