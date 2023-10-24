U.S.S Lexington Museum to host overnight adventure

CORPUS CHRISTI — On Saturday October 28, the U.S.S Lexington Museum will host a spooky and family friendly, overnight for its members.

Starting at 2 p.m. guests can start checking in aboard the U.S.S. Lexington.

They will then be led to their sleeping quarters to get settled, followed by a flag welcome ceremony and dinner in the chow line.

After dinner members will head to the flight deck for smores and a family Halloween movie.

Then in house paranormal investigator Bill Miller will share ghost stories followed by another movie in the 3D Mega Theater.

The next morning guests can enjoy breakfast, a ride on the flight simulator and a member’s only shopping experience.

Tickets are $55 and are for members only.

To sign up for the overnight and/or membership clickhere.

Student memberships run as low as $40 a year to family memberships which are $120 a year.

Officials said the event is a way to get people interested in helping the non-profit which receives no federal, state or local tax funding.

The money to continue running the museum comes from special events like the overnight, admissions, memberships and ship store sales on to of private grants.

