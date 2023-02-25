U.S. House Resolution aims to end Ukraine support

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have arrived at a full year of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The United States has contributed the most help to Ukraine in terms of financial and military support, but not everyone is supportive of this decision.

A new house resolution aims to stop sending help to Ukraine.

On Feb. 9, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a House Resolution titled “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution.”

Gaetz and 10 others would like to see the U.S. end military and financial support to Ukraine and urge combatants to reach a peaceful agreement.

Corpus Christi resident Chuck Burnett agrees with and understands why the resolution was filed.

“Constitution did not give the federal government authority to do things like this, to give aid to other countries," he said. "And, I really don’t think we should be meddling in other people’s wars and problems like this.”

Burnett has the same feelings for any foreign conflict the U.S. has gotten involved with.

"United States has been involved in so many regime changes over the decades and their track record's horrible. I mean, just dismal results," Burnett said.

According to Council on Foreign Affairs, the U.S. has spent $75 billion in support. Then Friday, President Joe Biden announced another $2 billion support package.

“Why are we putting all this money into this country, way on the other side of the world, and not taking care of our border of our veterans of our citizens?”Burnett asked.

Another Corpus Christi resident, Olivia Comiskey said she sees both sides of the arguments

“I really prefer to use money here in the United States," she said. "I mean, we have people who are suffering here. But at the same time, I understand we can only do so much to have so much say in exactly what is going to be going, happening with our money."

Between comments of President Biden and his cabinet, they have shown no signs of slowing down support.

“If we abandon Ukraine, we abandon the UN (United Nations) charter itself and the principles and rules that make all countries safer,” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

On top of wanting money to stay in the house, Burnett questions government decisions further.

"There's so many things that are going on over there that we don't know about," he said. "I'm not 100 percent certain that the United States is on the right side of this conflict. I'm not saying we are or we're not, but I have such a distrust of the United States State Department and how they deceive the American People so much."

“The best thing that we can do is continue to pray and hope that our government is going to create policies to help as much as we can,” Comiskey said.

