U.S. Coast Guard seizes illegal fishing haul

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard discovered and seized 200 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas on Monday.

According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Corpus Christi sector of the Coast Guard detected a lancha fishing boat nine miles outside the Maritime Boundary Line that was illegally fishing.

A Coast Guard enforcement crew searched the boat, and found 200 pounds of red snapper and other fishing gear, like high flyers and GPS devices. The Coast Guard detained four Mexican national fisherman on board, who were taken to Customs and Border Patrol to be processed.

"If left unchecked, illegal fishing undermines the security of our maritime border and drains our nation's precious resources," Lt. Shane Gunderson, South Padre Island Station commanding officer, said. "We are committed to the fight against this illegal act and will continue working with Coast Guard teammates and agency partners."

According to the release, Lanchas are a type of slender fishing boat commonly used by Mexican fisherman, and are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

Those who witness suspicious or illegal activity out to 200 miles offshore, are asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard at (361) 939-0450.

