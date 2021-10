CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are heading north over the Harbor Bridge early Monday morning, you'll face a bit of a challenge.

Northbound U.S. 181 is closed from Burleson Street to Beach Avenue and will be until 6 a.m. today.

There is a detour at Burleson Street along the east Causeway Boulevard frontage road.

Traffic will merge back onto U.S. 181 past Beach Avenue until the road opens.

There are signs out there letting drivers know about the closure and detour.