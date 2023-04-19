U-Haul truck crashes through Taco Palenque on Saratoga and driver flees the scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Mexican restaurant is heavily damaged early this morning after a motorist drove through the front of the building.

Employees at Taco Palenque on Saratoga Boulevard said around 3:30 a.m. a person driving a U-Haul truck crashed into the front of the restaurant.

"It was around 3:30 in the morning, and I had just finished taking a customer's order actually. And then, not even five minutes later, a U-Haul truck just smashes into the building. Luckily, there were no customers or employees there. Everyone was okay, but he went straight through the wall here," said Jonathan Lozoya, Shift Manager at Taco Palenque.

Witnesses said the driver of the U-Haul truck ran off from the scene but came back a short time later and was taken into custody by police. According to the staff, the driver was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash.

Taco Palenque will still remain open all day Wednesday.

