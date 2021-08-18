U-Haul driver arrested for smuggling undocumented migrants

REFUGIO, Texas — A U-Haul driver was arrested for smuggling undocumented migrants Monday in Refugio County.

It all started with the Refugio County Sheriff's Office responding to two 911 calls advising that they could hear cries and banging from the inside of a U-Haul truck that was getting gas at a Stripes Store in Refugio.

Upon arrival, Refugio County officials say they discovered 34 males in the truck, some minors, who were obviously dehydrated and suffering from heat exhaustion. They say the back of the truck was extremely hot and had little to no ventilation.

Refugio County EMS, Refugio Volunteer Fire Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, and other local ambulance services responded to assist with treating the 34 subjects before all subjects were taken to jail and then into custody by U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver was arrested for Smuggling of Persons With Serious Bodily Injury and/or Likelihood of Death as well as Smuggling of Persons Under 18 years of age.