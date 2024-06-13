TXU Energy and Mission 911's fan distribution set for Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With the sweltering heat in the Coastal Bend, TXU Energy is partnering with Mission 911 to provide free fans impacting the most vulnerable people in our community,

Roughly 250 box fans will be given away to families in need and it's all part of TXU Energy's "Beat the Heat" partnership with the Mission 911 organization.

"Fans were purchased with a $5,000 donation from TXU Energy's signature Beat the Heat program. For more than 25 years, TXU Energy has helped thousands of Texans stay safe and cool in dangerous summer heat," said organizers.

TXU Energy will also provide a monetary donation to Mission 911 of $200,000 in order to provide Energy Aid bill payment assistance to Nueces County families.

Volunteers from the TRIO program will hand out fans on Friday, June 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at 538 Old Robstown Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78408.

Organizers say the fan distribution is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Kona Ice will also be on-site with refreshing treats for Mission 911 clients.