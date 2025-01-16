TXDOT'S PLAN: TxDOT lays out its plan to keep roads safe in case of icy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our KRIS 6 weather forecasts is calling for a cold snap to move into the Coastal Bend on Sunday, Jan. 19 and possibly freezing precipitation by Monday, Jan. 20.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) already have a plan which starts on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, all TxDOT crews will begin working 12-hour shifts. Therefore, TxDOT crews will be working around the clock.

Be prepared to see crews this weekend on Interstate-37. According to TXDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey, because Interstate-37 is the most heavily traveled roadway, its main lanes and overpasses will be pretreated starting on Saturday.

In the meantime, Dailey said TxDOT is monitoring the weather and is in close contact with the National Weather Service which will provide them with regular updates. The state agency will also have teams out on the roads ready to respond if the weather worsens.

"The best thing is if we start getting ice, we advise people to please stay at home. You can't skid off the road on ice if you're not on the road." Dailey said.

For those traveling, TxDOT has a website that provides up-to-date conditions and closures. It's drivetexas.org.

Here's the plan TxDot has outlined for the next few days:

PHASE 1: Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19

Maintenance crews across TxDot's 10-county coverage area will pre-treat bridges, overpasses, and elevated structures on Saturday and Sunday on the main roadways (U.S. 59, U.S. 77, US 181, US 281 and State Highway 44).

Pre-treat overpasses on South Padre Island Drive, Harbor Bridge, JFK Causeway, Nueces Bay Causeway, Copano Bay.

Pre-treat All of the main lanes of Interstate-37.



PHASE 2:

TXDOT moves into this phase once ice begins to accumulate on bridges, overpasses, or on roads

Crews will continue brining to try to break up the ice.

Crews will apply ice rock and a chemical to melt the ice. That will break the bond between ice and the road. Then, the ice rock is to provide traction.

Our local TXDOT team covers the following 10 counties:



Nueces County

Kleberg County

Jim Wells County

Live Oak County

San Patricio County

Aransas County

Refugio County

Bee County

Goliad County

Karnes County

This is a developing story. Stay with KRISTV.com for the latest on our changing weather conditions and closures over the next few days.