TxDOT working to replace purple-colored lighting along JFK Causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT will start work to replace the purple-ish colored lights in the eastbound lanes of the John F Kennedy Memorial Causeway.

TxDOT says it's all part of a plan to improve lighting on the JFK bridge, which is also undergoing maintenance work.

Officials said the goal is to have the new lights in the eastbound lanes working by the end of next week. If you are driving in the area during this period, you are asked to reduce speed in the work zone.

TxDOT currently has a zipper lane in use on the JFK Bridge, as two lanes are essentially merging into one, with drivers alternating into that one lane.

TxDOT will continue to monitor traffic flow to see if any changes need to be made in the upcoming days.