TXDOT urges safe zipper lane usage on JFK Causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The JFK Causeway Bridge maintenance project is causing stress for drivers and those who live on the Island.

Texas Department of Transportation officials say they recognize the concerns, but that this $9 million project is essential to bridge safety.

They advise drivers to merge safely through the work zone on the bridge.

"Use the merging technique that is suited for the traffic you are in," said Rickey Dailey,a TXDOT spokesman. "If it is light traffic use the early merge. If the traffic is congested, let's take turns and merge from both lanes into a single lane. That is the most efficient and safe way to merge."

TXDOT currently has a zipper lane in use on the JFK bridge.

A zipper lane consists of two lanes essentially merging into one with drivers alternating into that one lane.

TXDOT says they will continue to monitor traffic flow to see if any changes need to be made.