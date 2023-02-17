TxDOT: Road closures set ahead of U.S. 77 cross-street overpass demolition at I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will have some overnight road closures set for next week, as part of the Interstate-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction project, according to a release.

The release states TxDOT contractors will begin to demolish the U.S. Highway 77 cross-street overpass at I-37 from Feb. 23-25, "weather permitting."

TxDOT is building temporary one-lane detours around the existing overpass, to allow northbound and southbound I-37 drivers a safe route during the demolition

“We worked hard with our contractor to design a safe route and prevent a long detour for drivers,” Ernest Longoria, P.E., TxDOT Corpus Christi area engineer said. “We encourage drivers to leave early, expect delays, drive slowly and safely.”

The closures will also allow workers to set the beams for the new cross-street overpass.

All northbound and southbound I-37 main lanes will close near the Nueces River beginning at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 until 5 a.m. Feb. 24 and from 8 p.m. on the 24 until 7 a.m. Feb. 25.

The following are details of the closures from the release:

I-37 Northbound

All northbound main lanes will be closed just north of the Nueces River bridge to just past the northbound US 77 direct connector. Detour:

Drivers will use the one-lane temporary detour and may continue north on I-37 or continue north on US 77.

I-37 Southbound

All southbound main lanes will be closed just north of the southbound US 77 direct connector. Detours:

Drivers will use the one-lane temporary detour and continue south on I-37 over the Nueces River bridge.

Southbound I-37 drivers wishing to access northbound US 77 may use exit 22 to SH 234

US 77 Southbound

The southbound US 77 to northbound I-37 direct connector will remain open.

The southbound US 77 to southbound I-37 direct connector will be closed. Detour: Drivers wishing to access southbound I-37 may use SH 234

Meanwhile, only the northbound I-37 main lanes will close near the Nueces River from 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 until 7 a.m. Feb 26.

Details include:

I-37 Northbound

All northbound main lanes will be closed just north of the Nueces River bridge to just past the northbound U.S. 77 direct connector. Detour:

Drivers will use the one-lane temporary detour and may continue north on I-37 or continue north on US 77.

