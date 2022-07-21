TxDOT releases statement following new Harbor Bridge construction halt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released a statement on the latest delay for the new harbor bridge project, nearly a week after work was suspended.

Work on the cable-stayed bridge portion of the project was suspended last Friday by TxDOT officials, who cited safety concerns as a reason for halting construction.

On Monday, KRIS 6 News contacted TxDOT officials to ask about specifics on the halted construction, but we were told there was no further comment outside of Friday's press release.

On Thursday, TxDOT said in a release it was because of concerns for the overall design of the main bridge.

Those concerns, the release states, were "confirmed by independent reviews."

"As we have stated before, TxDOT is committed to ensuring and verifying all safety standards are met, and we stand committed to take every action necessary to do so," the release states.

The statement released by TxDOT did not relay any information on what specifically led to the work suspension or when work will resume.

However, work will continue on other areas of the project such as the Crosstown and Interstate HWY 37 interchange, the north and south approaches, and north beach roadworks, the release states.