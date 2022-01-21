TXDOT crews' advance work helped keep roads safe on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Rickey Dailey provides an update about road conditions across the Coastal Bend during an interview in Friday morning's Sunrise with Sierra Pizarro.

Dailey reported TXDOT crews worked 24 hours before the arrival of the storm to make sure the roads were safe for area motorists, beginning their work on Tuesday as they brined area roads.

As of 6:45 a.m. Friday, there were no road closures and Dailey anticipated none, he said.

Dailey also provided tips to avoid accidents on the roads, saying it takes twice as long to stop a car on a wet road as it does on a dry one.

He emphasized that drivers need to use good driving habits such as allowing a safer distance from the vehicle in front of you, putting away all distractions and not eating or changing music while driving.