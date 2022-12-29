TxDOT annual campaign to remind drivers to "drive sober, no regrets"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With New Years right around the corner, the Texas Department of Transportation has launched its yearly "Drive Sober, No Regrets" campaign, urging everyone to be safe and find a sober ride this holiday season.

According to TxDOT, "23 percent of holiday traffic deaths are caused by drunk drivers. 98 people were killed in drunk driving accidents during the holidays last year."

The trauma for drunk driving victims can last a lifetime. Erin Crawford Bowers was just 6 months old when a drunk driver struck her family car in 1985, killing both of her parents.

"They pulled me out of the wreckage and life flighted me to Galveston UTMB Hospital that night," Bowers said.

She is one of thousands of people who's lives have been forever changed by a drunk driver.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.