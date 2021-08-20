TXDOT announces road closures for next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced a series of various overnight closures of a section of the westbound mainlines and westbound Kostoryz ramp closures for next week.

Additionally, there will be a nightly Staples intersection closure under State Highway 358.

All of the work will be weather permitting.

Among the closure details include:

Westbound Mainlane and Ramp Closures

Tuesday (8/24) through Thursday (8/26), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night: All westbound mainlanes at Kostoryz will be closed as crews perform barrier work. The westbound entrance ramp from Kostoryz will also be closed. Detours are: All westbound SH 358 drivers will exit at Kostoryz, continue on the westbound frontage road, cross under SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway), and enter the westbound mainlanes after Greenwood Drive. Drivers wishing to enter the westbound SH 358 mainlanes after Kostoryz may enter after Greenwood. Drivers wishing to access northbound SH 286 may continue on the westbound frontage road, keep right to enter the northbound SH 286 frontage road, and enter SH 286 after Gollihar Road. Drivers wishing to access southbound SH 286 will continue on the westbound frontage road, cross under SH 286, use turnaround at Greenwood, and proceed on the eastbound frontage road to the southbound SH 286 frontage and enter SH 286 after Holly Road.

Staples Street Intersection under SH 358

Sunday (8/22) through Thursday (8/26), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., each night: The Staples intersection under SH 358 will close. Detours are: Northbound Staples drivers at SH 358 will be detoured to the Airline Road intersection where they may use the turnaround and travel westbound to Staples. Southbound Staples drivers at SH 358 will be detoured to the Everhart intersection where they may use the turnaround and travel eastbound to Staples.

Meanwhile, these recurring closures are planned for next week:

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road

Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Ayers Street and Airline. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will always remain open.

SH 358 Turnarounds

The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound frontage road turnarounds at Staples will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open. Until further notice: The SH 358 westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Staples will remain closed daily and nightly for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

