TxDOT: 23% of Holiday traffic deaths are caused by drunk drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family gatherings and celebrating during the Holidays should be a cheerful time, but too often, the holiday season turns tragic because of drunk drivers.

According to TxDOT, Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes occur during the holiday season (Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022), which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries last year.

"Almost a quarter of those deaths—23%— were DUI-alcohol related, with 98 people killed and 236 people seriously injured in drunk driving crashes," said TxDOT officials in a release.

TxDOT launched its statewide "Drive Sober. No Regrets" campaign this week to remind drivers why finding a sober ride is so important.

Just this month, on November 2, a motorist driving on the wrong side of the Harbor Bridge struck a car head-on killing 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Matthew Banda.

The at-fault driver, Roxanne Palacios, was arrested for two counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter and one count of Intoxicated Assault.

Roxanne Palacios was celebrating at a local seafood restaurant before she decided to drive intoxicated.

“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

“Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available,” added Williams.

For more information on TxDOT's campaign, visit their website here.