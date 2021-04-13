Two road construction projects set for this week in area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two road construction projects are in full swing this week.

For drivers in the Portland area, Tx-DOT will be making improvements to U.S. Highway 181 between Indian Pointe and Moore Road. Work began last night and ended early this morning. And it will continue five days a week from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Crews starting on the northbound side of U.S. 181 will continue with one lane of traffic in the construction zone.

And at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, naval officials say that Tx-DOT will be working on NAS Drive leading up to the south gate of the facility.

Employees and those who live on base can expect detours and possible delays at the main gate because of the various lane closures.

