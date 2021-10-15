Two pups take off to find their forever homes

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The second time was the charm for rescue dogs Ivy and Bowie who are flying off to their next stop at a rescue before finding a forever home.

“Well there was miscommunication because as you can see there's three different rescues going on,” says Wayne Wickline, a pilot who volunteered to take transport the dogs.

Wickline had to coordinate dropping another rescue off at the Nueces County regional airport before he could help out the other two pups and save Ivy from a kill shelter.

On top of that, Wickline had to dodge the thunderstorms rolling in to the coastal bend. Despite the obstacles, he and his son who volunteer to fly the rescues remained dedicated to the cause.

"It’s great, I’m attached to every one of them,” he says.

The next stop for Ivy and Bowie is Tyler, Texas.

Animal advocates say shelters on the coastal bend won’t take anymore dogs which is why these two pups are being flown out.

Ivy will be sent to a rescue shelter in Dallas and Bowie will be placed with a foster family in Louisiana. These will hopefully be quick stops before they find a loving family.

"We can get these dogs out of a kill shelter and on to another rescue and ultimately their forever home. That’s our ultimate goal,” says Lil Diaz, an animal advocate in the coastal bend.

Now these two pups are one step closer to that goal.