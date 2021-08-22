Two people shot, expected to recover

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A suspect is still at large this morning after allegedly shooting two people on Soledad Street.

Corpus Christi Police responded to calls of shots fired at about 5:16 a.m. today. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman had been shot.

The victims were not seriously injured, and CCPD Lieutenant Maldonado said they did not even need to be transported to a hospital.

"This all started because of a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend at a nightclub," Maldonado said, adding that they have a "good idea" of who the suspect is.

No one is in custody at this time. Police will continue gathering evidence and look for the suspect.

This story will be updated as more develops.