Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people shot, expected to recover

Suspect still at large
items.[0].image.alt
Michael Salazar
SOLEDAD SHOOTING.png
Posted at 7:31 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 08:31:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A suspect is still at large this morning after allegedly shooting two people on Soledad Street.

Corpus Christi Police responded to calls of shots fired at about 5:16 a.m. today. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman had been shot.

The victims were not seriously injured, and CCPD Lieutenant Maldonado said they did not even need to be transported to a hospital.

"This all started because of a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend at a nightclub," Maldonado said, adding that they have a "good idea" of who the suspect is.

No one is in custody at this time. Police will continue gathering evidence and look for the suspect.

This story will be updated as more develops.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education