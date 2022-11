CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Firefighters are investigating a fire that sent two people to the hospital overnight.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at a home near 19th and Cloyde Street on the city's west side.

Firefighters said the home didn't have electricity, and they are unsure how the fire started.

The home was destroyed in the fire, and a nearby trailer was also heavily damaged.

Two adults rescued from the home are in critical condition, according to fire crews.