Two men arrested in aggravated kidnapping near Lipan and Coke

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Two men have been arrested in an alleged aggravated kidnapping thanks to several witnesses who were able to get the suspects' license plate.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers responded around 11:00 a.m. to the report of an aggravated kidnapping near Coke Street.

"So earlier this morning, about probably about 30 minutes ago, we got a call for people witnessing an aggravated kidnapping, which was a man being forced into a vehicle," said CCPD Captain Brad Pici.

Captain Pici said two men attempted to kidnap an adult male for unknown reasons.

"So our officers responded rather quickly. We got a plate on the vehicle thanks to good witnesses. We were able to make two arrests for the kidnapping," added Cpt. Pici.

Investigators said the victim had a laceration to the head, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.

Surveillance footage is being reviewed from the area of Coke St. and Lipan St. and more information will be released as soon as investigators find out more.