Two men arrested after NVID raids illegal gambling operation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A search warrant was executed by the Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division on Tuesday, July 13, at an illegal game room which resulted in two men being arrested.

Investigators say 44-year-old David Rivers and 39-year-old Ray Firova were charged with Keeping a Gambling Place, Possession of Gambling Device, and Gambling Promotion. These offenses are Class A misdemeanors, each punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.

Uniform Division Officers, the State of Texas Comptroller's Office, and other federal agencies helped the Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division regulate the operation at the game room located at 5202 Weber Road.

Investigators conducted an undercover operation and discovered that the establishment was using gambling devices to place bets, and the use of the machines was done in cash.

"State Law dictates that an individual cannot win a wholesale value available from a single play of the game or device of not more than 10 times the amount charged to play the game or device once or $5, whichever is less," said officials.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has been working with local, state, and federal partners to deter illegal gambling.

Investigators said they will continue to enforce all Texas gambling laws in order to accomplish their mission of hindering crime.

