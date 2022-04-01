Two local businesses donating April profits to non-profit that provides meals in Ukraine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paula Beaton-Forbus is the owner of Paloma St. Market. For part of March, Beaton-Forbus sold some of her goods in striped bags, and the profits from those goodies were donated to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides food to people in disaster situations.

“They’re helping people in Ukraine, feeding people in a terrible situation,” she said. “It made me think there’s something I can do to help, and I can bring the community together too, and we can all do something together to join in to help.”

Beaton-Forbus originally planned to end that promotion when March ended, but decided to continue it into April.

“I thought, I have my own little business, so I can have my own fundraiser, and ask people to join in, and people have been very generous and responsive,” she said.

Beaton-Forbus' efforts through her business inspired other businesses to do the same. One of those businesses is Mathis-based Twining Tree Farm.

“It feels very helpless to be here when things are going on on the other side of the world,” said co-owner Dawn Dowell. “So, we wanted to find a way to use the products that we’re making to share with others, so people can buy them, and the money is going to help people in Ukraine.”

Twining Tree Farm will be donating all their seeded sourdough bread profits for the month of April.

Since the two businesses make food, the owners chose World Central Kitchen because they provide food to those in need.

“Since I cook, I thought it would be appropriate to send the money to help an organization that’s feeding people,” Beaton-Forbus said.

“We wanted to find something food related. We can’t send our bread, but we can send the proceeds of our bread, so they can use that to feed more people,” Dowell said.

On top of the money raised from selling goods, some people have helped out by just donating toward WCK.

“Some people have just given me cash that I’m putting towards the fund, and haven’t even bought something,” Beaton-Forbus said. “So, they’re very generous, they’re looking for a way to help, even just a little bit. But, it’s a big effort, and it’s kind of contagious.”

Beaton-Forbus sells her goods every Wednesday at the Grow Local Farmer’s Market, held from 5-8 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. She is also at other pop-up events throughout the area.

Twining Tree Farm has three delivery dates in April for goods, April 10, 16, and 24. Orders can be placed on the business’ website.