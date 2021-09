CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi libraries are temporarily closing.

The Neyland Public Library at 1230 Carmel Parkway will be closed today through Oct. 11 because a new HVAC unit is being installed.

And the La Retama Central Library at 805 Comanche St. will close Sept. 27 through Nov. 1 for upgrades.

To make up for the closures, the city will offer extended hours of operation at the Ben F. McDonald Library at 4044 Greenwood Dr. from Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.