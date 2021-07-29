Watch
Two killed in fatal rollover crash

Posted at 10:38 PM, Jul 28, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed following a deadly rollover crash in Duval County Wednesday night.

DPS Troopers said the double fatal crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday 10 miles south of Benavides, Texas.

Investigators said an SUV was traveling the north bound side of the highway when the vehicle suffered a tire blowout.

That caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Seven people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash and two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were sent to the hospital.

However, investigators said that the people all inside the SUV were undocumented immigrants and two people fled into nearby brush.

