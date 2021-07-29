Two jailed in connection with weekend homicide at game room

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people are in jail today on capital murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting of Conrad Garcia at a game room in the 4500 block of Weber on Sunday.

Police said Vanessa Salas, 25, and Jean Martinez, 25, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Salas was arrested Tuesday on charges of an outstanding capital murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant that was later secured. She remains in jail under bonds totaling $600,000.

Martinez was also arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding capital murder warrant ($1 million bond). An additional warrant for an aggravated robbery ($100,000) was later secured.

The incident occurred at 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the scene where they found a 32-year-old victim who had been shot and sustained life-threatening injuries. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police credited assistance from the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, patrol officer and the gang unit and forensics division for the arrests.

The incident remains an active investigation. If anyone has additional information, they are urged to call the Corpus Christi Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.