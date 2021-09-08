Two injured in motel shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting at a motel Tuesday which sent multiple people to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at a motel in the 8200 block of SPID

Police said several people got into an argument in the parking lot, and gunfire was exchanged.

Two gunshot-wound victims showed up at the hospital later, and another gunshot wound victim walked into another hospital on the city's South Side.

Police said they are trying to confirm if the third victim was also involved in the shooting.

One of the victims is listed in critical condition, but officers said they believe the wounds are non life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and we will update this article when more information becomes available.