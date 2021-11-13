Two injured in Frio St. shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people are injured after a shooting on Frio Street just after midnight Saturday.

It happened on the 1400 Block of Frio St. in Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi police say when they arrived on the scene, they found several bullet casings on the sidewalk and a gun between two nearby trash cans.

Captain Donald Moore said it looked like two parties shot at each other, but the police are still investigating the incident and cause.

Both parties involved in the shooting sustained non life-threatening injuries according to police, and transported themselves to two separate hospitals.

CCPD says depending on the situation, they are looking at charges of aggravated assault "at least."