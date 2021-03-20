Two hundred dollar cheesecake is for the dogs

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — You might say paying $200 for a cheesecake is an idea that's for the dogs.

That couldn't be more accurate at the Black Marlin Bar and Grill in Port Aransas where the chefs are true dog lovers.

Last Friday, pastry chef Vita Jarrin saw a social media post about a shelter dog named Petunia who'd been hit by a car and needed surgery.

"I turned to (Black Marlin Executive Chef) Gail (Huesmann) and I said, ‘I don’t know what we can do than just throw in some money," Jarrin said. "But I would love to just maybe start a fundraiser.”

With Huesmann's blessing, Jarrin crafted a social media post of her own auctioning off one of her popular cheesecakes.

So many bids instantly started coming in that Jarrin put a second cheesecake on the auction block.

When the bidding was over, in less than 24 hours, they'd raised more than $500 for Petunia's care.

"To know there are people out there to pay more than the actual cost of the cheesecake to help the animals — it’s just an amazing thing,” Huesmann said.

This isn't the first time the Black Marlin chefs have shown their affinity for animals.

Among their charitable efforts, the restaurant has hosted events benefiting animal welfare groups.

“They do help everybody," Karen Cowan with the Faith and Hope Foundation Animal Rescue said while holding a three-legged, small dog that's in need of a home. "They’ve been wonderful in this community. I’m so blessed that I know them.”

As for the cheesecake auction, the winning bidders were Melissa Wiginton and Wayne Samson.

Jarrin thinks their generosity is about more than dessert.

“In the end, it was really them feeling good about getting something in return, but giving more to the dog that needed help,” Jarrin said.