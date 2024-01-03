Two Flour Bluff intersections without pedestrian signals since fall of 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The intersections of Flour Bluff Drive and South Padre Island Drive, as well as Waldron Road and South Padre Island Dr. been covered up since late last fall.

In a statement, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said they were beginning their project to install Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) enhancements at the both intersections when the contractor encountered compatibility difficulties, "integrating the pedestrian push buttons with the pedestrian signals," TxDOT said.

This delay has caused safety concerns for pedestrians that walk this intersection.

"People drive around here, you don’t know if you’re going to get hit or not," pedestrian William Carpenter said.

KRIS 6 NEWS

TxDOT said that they are currently working with the contractor on a schedule and that, “the target is to have all ADA improvements operational by late spring."

In the statement, TxDOT also reminded pedestrians and motorists tips on how to remain safe.

For pedestrians:



Cross the street only at intersections or crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

Follow all traffic signals.

Use the sidewalk. If there is not one, walk on the left side of the roadway or shoulder of the highway facing oncoming traffic, unless the left side of the shoulder of the highway facing oncoming traffic is obstructed or unsafe.

When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Stay visible. Wear reflective materials and use a flashlight at night.

For motorists:



Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.

Pay attention and put your phone away, so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

