Two-day county job fair continues Tuesday at courthouse

Nueces County hiring event held from 7-10 a.m.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 01, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County will continue a two-day job fair Tuesday morning at the courthouse.

It started Monday morning. But if you missed it, it will be continuing for another day.

The county says its looking to fill positions in the Public Works Department and with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

Some of the jobs include equipment operators, truck drivers, maintenance workers, mechanics and corrections officers.

Several positions have multiple vacancies.

There will be no on the spot interviews conducted. But officials say those who are qualified will be contacted once the application period closes for each position.

Veterans are highly encouraged to attend the job fair and apply for employment.

The job fair will occur from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday is happening again from 7-to-10 a-m tomorrow at the Nueces County Courthouse.

