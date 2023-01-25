Two controlled burns scheduled for Jan. 25, may cause smoke in the area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two controlled burns are scheduled today, which may cause residents to see smoke throughout the air in surrounding areas.

The Annaville Fire Department (Nueces County Emergency Service District #1) and other Emergency Service Districts scheduled one controlled burn at 1181 FM 665 (Cuddihy Field) beginning at 10:00 a.m. through approximately 2:00 p.m.

"Fire crews will be on the scene for the training exercise," said city officials.

The Aranas National Wildlife Refuge near Austwell in Refugio County will have another controlled burn beginning at 11:00 a.m. but should be complete by 4:00 p.m.

"The Refuge will burn 1066 acres of brush," said officials.

According to the United States Fire Service, controlled burns are conducted as a way to maintain a healthy ecosystem and prevent unwanted fires.

