Two arrested in early morning crashes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police experienced a case of deja-vu this morning, prompting them to warn the community about being vigilant on the road.

At about 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning, Corpus Christi police officers were responding to an accident on the 4300 Block of South Padre Island Drive Eastbound. As they were conducting traffic control, another vehicle failed to stop and crashed into a police vehicle.

According to responding officers, as they were working that second scene, another separate vehicle crashed into an additional police car. In total, four vehicles were involved.

No one was injured, but two people - a man and woman - have been arrested under suspicion of DWI.

"Miraculously everyone was okay," Corpus Christi Police Lieutenant Paul Janko said. "Please slow down. Don't be distracted."