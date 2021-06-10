Two arrested in connection with death of 4-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two have been arrested in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child.

The Corpus Christi Police Department says that detectives with the Family Violence Section of the Criminal Investigation Division investigated the June 4 incident in which officers were sent to a local hospital in response to an injury to a child.

The child was treated for life-threatening injuries and later died from those injuries, according to police.

Wednesday, Ezekiel Ramirez was arrested on an outstanding warrant for murder with a $750,00 bond. Bethany Longoria was also arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for Injury to a Child by Omission with a $750,00 bond. Both Ramirez and Longoria were interviewed by investigators and transported to the City Detention Center for processing.