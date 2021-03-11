Two arrested following high speed chase, burglary to vehicles

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A 20-year-old Kingsville man along with a juvenile were arrested after police said they were involved in a string of burglaries and a car chase.

Police were called Thursday morning to the 600 block of East Kleberg after a victim reported a young man jumped into their vehicle. The victim created a scene which caused other witnesses to walk out of a nearby gym. The suspect jump out of the car and took off.

According to Kingsville police, City of Kingsville employees reviewed surveillance video and observed the suspect along with a juvenile standing in front of the Sunny Market. After police made contact, police detained the two and discovered two stolen firearms that were taken during vehicle burglaries.

20-year-old London Perez was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft of a gun, failing to identify as a fugitive, unlawful possession of a gun, and for violating probation.

Detectives also added Perez and the juvenile were also involved in a high speed chase with the Kleberg County Sheriff’s office earlier Thursday morning that ended when the suspects crashed near the area of Santa Rosa and West Corral.

The vehicle was stolen out of the city of Falfurrias.

There are still items that were recovered from the suspects that have yet to be identified by a property owner. Please contact Kingsville Police Department Detective Joe Michalski if you discover property missing from your vehicle during the periods on the morning of March 10, 2021.