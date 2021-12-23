Two 20-year-old men arrested on vandalism charges at Cole Park Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two 20-year-old men are in custody after they were accused of tagging the Cole Park Pier overnight.

Corpus Christi police say that at about 2:10 a.m. Thursday, they responded to a complaint of vandalism on the pier.

A fisherman observed individuals spray painting benches, trashcans and light poles on the pier and promptly called the police department.

Emanuel Ysaguirre and Ethan Flores were arrested for the offenses of graffiti and possession of criminal instruments, police said.