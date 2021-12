PORTLAND, Texas — A total of 23 teachers have been awarded grants through the Gregory-Portland Education Foundation.

Each teacher was surprised in their classroom on Wednesday and presented an award and a check.

Teachers had to submit an application for the grant and write a synopsis of how they would be using the money in their classrooms.

GPEF's committee then decided which teachers would win.

They are awarding $17,155.14 to teachers this year, which is more than they've awarded in the past.